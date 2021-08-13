Crime In Stereo to play anniversary shows for the 15th anniversary of The Troubled Stateside. The events will happen on Long Island, Boston, Brooklyn and The Fest this Fall. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|October 8
|Long Island, NY
|AMH
|W/ Make War, Good Sleepy and Stand Still
|October 9
|Boston, MA
|Middle East
|w/ Make War, Good Sleepy and Stand Still
|October 22
|Brooklyn, NY
|Elsewhere
|w/ Koyo, Hangman and Become One
|October 31
|Gainesville, FL
|Fest 19
|-