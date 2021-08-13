Crime In Stereo to play Troubled Stateside anniversary shows

Crime In Stereo
by Festivals & Events

Crime In Stereo to play anniversary shows for the 15th anniversary of The Troubled Stateside. The events will happen on Long Island, Boston, Brooklyn and The Fest this Fall. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetails
October 8Long Island, NYAMHW/ Make War, Good Sleepy and Stand Still
October 9Boston, MAMiddle Eastw/ Make War, Good Sleepy and Stand Still
October 22Brooklyn, NYElsewherew/ Koyo, Hangman and Become One
October 31Gainesville, FLFest 19-