The Get Up Kids have announced a short tour with The Casket Lottery as they make their way down to Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama this fall, see below for the dates. The Get Up Kids last released Problems in 2019 and The Casket Lottery released Short Songs For End times in 2020.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|THU 23 SEPTEMBER
|HI-FI
|Indianapolis, IN, US
|FRI 24 SEPTEMBER
|Piere's
|Fort Wayne, IN, US
|SAT 25 SEPTEMBER
|Red Flag
|St Louis, MO, US
|SUN 26 SEPTEMBER
|Furnace Festival 2021
|Birmingham, AL, US