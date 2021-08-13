The Get Up Kids /The Casket Lottery (Midwest)

The Get Up Kids
by Tours

The Get Up Kids have announced a short tour with The Casket Lottery as they make their way down to Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama this fall, see below for the dates. The Get Up Kids last released Problems in 2019 and The Casket Lottery released Short Songs For End times in 2020.

DateVenueLocation
THU 23 SEPTEMBERHI-FIIndianapolis, IN, US
FRI 24 SEPTEMBERPiere'sFort Wayne, IN, US
SAT 25 SEPTEMBERRed FlagSt Louis, MO, US
SUN 26 SEPTEMBERFurnace Festival 2021Birmingham, AL, US