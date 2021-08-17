The Specials to release new album

The Specials will release a new album on September 24 via Island records. It's called Protest Songs - 1924-2012 and finds the band covering a bunch of protest songs. you can hear the lead single, a Staples Singers cover, below.

Protest Songs – 1924-2012

1. ‘Freedom Highway’ (The Staple Singers)

2. ‘Everybody Knows’ (Leonard Cohen)

3. ‘I Don’t Mind Failing In This World’ (Malvina Reynolds)

4. ‘Black, Brown And White’ (Big Bill Broonzy)

5. ‘Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Us Around’ (traditional)

6. ‘Fuck All The Perfect People’ (Chip Taylor & The New Ukrainians)

7. ‘My Next Door Neighbour’

8. ‘Trouble Every Day’ (Frank Zappa & Mothers of Invention)

9. ‘Listening Wind’ (Talking Heads)

10. ‘Soldiers Who Want To Be Heroes’ (Rod McKuen)

11. ‘I Live In A City’ (Malvina Reynolds)

12. ‘Get Up, Stand Up’ (Bob Marley)