, Posted by 11 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Poli van Dam of The Bombpops has announced that she will be not be joining the band on their upcoming tour with Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, and Senses Fail set to begin later this month and run through the fall. She will not be playing due to health and family reasons and will be replaced by Remmington. The Bombpops released Death in Venice Beach in 2020. See the post in full below.