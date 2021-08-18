Deviates announce first album in 20 years, release video

by Em Moore
Deviates have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years. It is called Holding Out and will be out September 17. The band have also released a video for their new song "Wasted". The video was directed by Austin Carson. The band have a handful of US shows for this fall. Deviates last released Time Is the Distance in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 07
|Majestiv Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA (w/Pennywise, Dead Kennedys, Slaughterhouse)
|Oct 08
|The Majestic Ventura Theater
|Ventura, CA (w/Pennywise, Strung Out, The Line)
|Oct 09
|Fremont Theatre
|San Luis Obispo, CA (w/Pennywise, The Line)
|Nov 05
|SOMA
|San Diego, CA (w/Pennywise, Strung Out, Urethane)