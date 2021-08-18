Deviates announce first album in 20 years, release video

Deviates
by

Deviates have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years. It is called Holding Out and will be out September 17. The band have also released a video for their new song "Wasted". The video was directed by Austin Carson. The band have a handful of US shows for this fall. Deviates last released Time Is the Distance in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 07Majestiv Ventura TheaterVentura, CA (w/Pennywise, Dead Kennedys, Slaughterhouse)
Oct 08The Majestic Ventura TheaterVentura, CA (w/Pennywise, Strung Out, The Line)
Oct 09Fremont TheatreSan Luis Obispo, CA (w/Pennywise, The Line)
Nov 05SOMASan Diego, CA (w/Pennywise, Strung Out, Urethane)