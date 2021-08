Deviates announce first album in 20 years, release video

7 hours ago by Em Moore

Deviates have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 20 years. It is called Holding Out and will be out September 17. The band have also released a video for their new song "Wasted". The video was directed by Austin Carson. The band have a handful of US shows for this fall. Deviates last released Time Is the Distance in 2001. Check out the video and tour dates below.