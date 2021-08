Fucked Up are re-releasing their early singles compilation Epics in Minutes. The new version is on vinyl (and CD, as with the original release) and has been remastered. They are also releasing a 7-inch version of their first demo tape. For the 7-inch, all proceeds of which go to Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction. Both of those discs are out in January 2022 via Get Better records.

The band released Year of the Horse earlier this year.