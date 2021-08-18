We are pleased to premiere the latest single from Colorado based rock band Dirty Shrines. The single is called "The Devil You Know" and it will be off the band's upcoming album, Digital Ego, see below. The release features members of Elway, Chumped and will be out through Black Numbers digitally and on Vinyl on September 17th, 2021. The release is out now for pre-order, you can click here to grab a copy.
