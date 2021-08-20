Listen to Punknews Podcast #555!

by Podcast

Episode #555 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, Hallie, and John talk about the upcoming Copyrights album, the new video from Surfbort, Big D and the Kids Table's new song, The Specials covering protest songs, Sister Suzie's new EP, and the Halford reissue. Simon Gallup leaving The Cure, the impact of social media on the private lives of bands, and the U-Roy and Mick Jones collaboration are also discussed. Listen to the episode below.