Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is called "Surfboard" and is off his upcoming album Blood Harmony due out October 22. Dave Hause and The Mermaid will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Mercy Union joining them on all dates. Dave Hause released his EPs Patty and Paddy in 2020 and his last LP was KICK in 2019. Check out the song and tour dates below.