Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is called "Surfboard" and is off his upcoming album Blood Harmony due out October 22. Dave Hause and The Mermaid will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Mercy Union joining them on all dates. Dave Hause released his EPs Patty and Paddy in 2020 and his last LP was KICK in 2019. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 28, 2022
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE
|Jan 29, 2022
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Jan 30, 2022
|Batschkapp
|Frankfurt, DE
|Feb 01, 2022
|Skaters Palace
|Munster, DE
|Feb 02, 2022
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|Feb 03, 2022
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Feb 04, 2022
|Arena Wien
|Wien, AT
|Feb 05, 2022
|Technikum
|Munchen, DE
|Feb 06, 2022
|Legend Club
|Milan, IT
|Feb 08, 2022
|Exil
|Zurich, CH
|Feb 09, 2022
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Feb 10, 2022
|Die Kantine
|Cologne, DE
|Feb 11, 2022
|Doornroosje
|Nijmegen, NL
|Feb 12, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Feb 15, 2022
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Feb 16, 2022
|Oran Mor
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 17, 2022
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 18, 2022
|O2 Academy 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 19, 2022
|Islington Assembly Hall
|London, UK
|Feb 20, 2022
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK