Dave Hause releases new song, announces 2022 tour (EU & UK)

Dave Hause
by Tours

Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is called "Surfboard" and is off his upcoming album Blood Harmony due out October 22. Dave Hause and The Mermaid will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Mercy Union joining them on all dates. Dave Hause released his EPs Patty and Paddy in 2020 and his last LP was KICK in 2019. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 28, 2022KavkaAntwerp, BE
Jan 29, 2022KnustHamburg, DE
Jan 30, 2022BatschkappFrankfurt, DE
Feb 01, 2022Skaters PalaceMunster, DE
Feb 02, 2022SO36Berlin, DE
Feb 03, 2022Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Feb 04, 2022Arena WienWien, AT
Feb 05, 2022TechnikumMunchen, DE
Feb 06, 2022Legend ClubMilan, IT
Feb 08, 2022ExilZurich, CH
Feb 09, 2022Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
Feb 10, 2022Die KantineCologne, DE
Feb 11, 2022DoornroosjeNijmegen, NL
Feb 12, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Feb 15, 2022Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Feb 16, 2022Oran MorGlasgow, UK
Feb 17, 2022GorillaManchester, UK
Feb 18, 2022O2 Academy 2Birmingham, UK
Feb 19, 2022Islington Assembly HallLondon, UK
Feb 20, 2022TheklaBristol, UK