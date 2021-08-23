Abraskadabra sign to Bad Time Records, announce album

by Em Moore
Brazilian ska punk band Abraskadabra have announced that they have signed to Bad Time Records and will be releasing a new album. The album is called Make Yourself At Home and will be out September 24. The band have also released a video for their new song "Do We Need A Sign?". The video was directed by Thiago Prestes. Abraskadabra released Welcome in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Make Yourself At Home Tracklist
1. Bunkers
2. Not Going Back
3. Do We Need a Sign?
4. No More Me and You
5. Burning Up
6. Set Us Free
7. Everyone is Special
8. Cattle Life
9. You Shine Girl
10. Time to Love You
11. Making a Scene