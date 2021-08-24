Sadly, Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away. He was 80 and passed away peacefully in a London hospital, surrounded by family. Watts was a founding member of the Rolling Stones and has drummed for the band since formation. His publicist stated: "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation." We send our condolences to Watts' family and friends.