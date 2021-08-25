Nirvana baby sues Nirvana

The cover of Nirvana's iconic 1991 album Nevermind famously features a baby in a pool chasing a dollar. That baby is now a grown adult and his name is Spencer Elden. And now, he's suing Nirvana.

Elden filed a suit in the Central District of California and named the following defendants: Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novacelic, Universal Music Group, Geffen Records, Nevermind photographer Kirk Weddle, Courtney Love (who’s the executor of Kurt Cobain’s estate), and Chad Channing, who was Nirvana’s original drummer that was initially uncredited for playing cymbals on the track “Polly.” The complaint cites six causes of action, most principally based on the allegations that “Defendants knowingly produced, possessed, and advertised commercial child pornography depicting Spencer, and they knowingly received value in exchange for doing so…Despite this knowledge, Defendants failed to take reasonable steps to protect Spencer and prevent his widespread sexual exploitation and image trafficking.”

Elden is requesting $150,000 from each defendant as well as punitive damages. His attorney is Robert Y. Lewis, who lists child pornography as one of his primary practice areas.