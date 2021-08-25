Hot Water Music have announced that they have signed to Equal Vision Records and will be releasing a new album with the label in 2022. The band made the announcement in a short video on YouTube. They have announced tour dates for 2022 and tickets will go on sale Friday, August 27. They will also be touring the US this November. Hot Water Music is Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, George Rebelo, and Chris Cresswell. Hot Water Music released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the announcement video and 2022 tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 14, 2022
|The Bluebird
|Denver, CO
|Jan 18, 2022
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jan 19, 2022
|Doug Fir
|Portland, OR
|Jan 21, 2022
|Gamh
|San Francisco, CA
|Jan 22, 2022
|The Roxy
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 09, 2022
|Ottobar
|Balrimore, MD
|Feb 10, 2022
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland, OH
|Feb 11, 2022
|The Crofoot
|Detroit, MI
|Feb 12, 2022
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 23, 2022
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Mar 24, 2022
|Elsewhere
|New York, NY
|Mar 25, 2022
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|Mar 26, 2022
|Crossroads
|Garwood, NJ
|Mar 27, 2022
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA