Hot Water Music have announced that they have signed to Equal Vision Records and will be releasing a new album with the label in 2022. The band made the announcement in a short video on YouTube. They have announced tour dates for 2022 and tickets will go on sale Friday, August 27. They will also be touring the US this November. Hot Water Music is Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, George Rebelo, and Chris Cresswell. Hot Water Music released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the announcement video and 2022 tour dates below.