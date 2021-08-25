Hot Water Music sign to Equal Vision Records, announce 2022 tour dates

by Tours

Hot Water Music have announced that they have signed to Equal Vision Records and will be releasing a new album with the label in 2022. The band made the announcement in a short video on YouTube. They have announced tour dates for 2022 and tickets will go on sale Friday, August 27. They will also be touring the US this November. Hot Water Music is Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, George Rebelo, and Chris Cresswell. Hot Water Music released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. Check out the announcement video and 2022 tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 14, 2022The BluebirdDenver, CO
Jan 18, 2022The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jan 19, 2022Doug FirPortland, OR
Jan 21, 2022GamhSan Francisco, CA
Jan 22, 2022The RoxyLos Angeles, CA
Feb 09, 2022OttobarBalrimore, MD
Feb 10, 2022Beachland BallroomCleveland, OH
Feb 11, 2022The CrofootDetroit, MI
Feb 12, 2022Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 23, 2022The SinclairBoston, MA
Mar 24, 2022ElsewhereNew York, NY
Mar 25, 2022CrossroadsGarwood, NJ
Mar 26, 2022CrossroadsGarwood, NJ
Mar 27, 2022Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA