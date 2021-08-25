Manchester Punk Fest has added more bands for the 2022 version of the festival. Melt Banana, Laura Stevenson,Direct Hit!, Proper., and The Chisel are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their initial line up earlier this year. Manchester Punk Fest will take place April 15-17, 2022 in Manchester, UK. Check out the new additions below.
Manchester Punk Fest 2022 Additions
Melt Banana
Laura Stevenson
Direct Hit!
Random Hand
Proper
The Chisel
Waco
Nosebleed
Signals Midwest
Eastfield
Ducking Punches
ANCST
Drunktank
Faintest Idea
Laughing in The Face Of
Terrorpins
Monolithian
Good Friend
Disaster Forecast
Shit Present
The Menstrual Cramps
Snakerattlers
No More Idols
Misfortune Cookie
Distral
Fatalist
Grafteoke
Maxwell Stern
Forever Unclean
Chuck SJ
All Away Lou
Sulk
Dad
Smoking Gives You Big Tits