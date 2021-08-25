Manchester Punk Fest adds more bands to 2022 lineup

by Festivals & Events

Manchester Punk Fest has added more bands for the 2022 version of the festival. Melt Banana, Laura Stevenson,Direct Hit!, Proper., and The Chisel are among the new bands announced. The festival announced their initial line up earlier this year. Manchester Punk Fest will take place April 15-17, 2022 in Manchester, UK. Check out the new additions below.

Manchester Punk Fest 2022 Additions

Melt Banana

Laura Stevenson

Direct Hit!

Random Hand

Proper

The Chisel

Waco

Nosebleed

Signals Midwest

Eastfield

Ducking Punches

ANCST

Drunktank

Faintest Idea

Laughing in The Face Of

Terrorpins

Monolithian

Good Friend

Disaster Forecast

Shit Present

The Menstrual Cramps

Snakerattlers

No More Idols

Misfortune Cookie

Distral

Fatalist

Grafteoke

Maxwell Stern

Forever Unclean

Chuck SJ

All Away Lou

Sulk

Dad

Smoking Gives You Big Tits