Chubby and The Gang announce 2022 European tour dates

Chubby and The Gang have announced European tour dates for 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 1. The band will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. Chubby and The Gang will be releasing The Mutt's Nuts on August 27 and last released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 02, 2022Les EtoilesParis, FR
Apr 03, 2022Rockschool Barbey ClubBordeaux, FR
Apr 04, 2022La Cooperative de Mai ClubClermont-Ferrand, FR
Apr 05, 2022Ninkasi Kao ClubLyon, FR
Apr 06, 2022Legend ClubMilan, IT
Apr 07, 2022Monk ClubRome, IT
Apr 08, 2022Locomotiv ClubBologna, IT
Apr 10, 2022Hansa 39Munich, DE
Apr 11, 2022ChelseaVienna, AT
Apr 12, 2022Klub 007 StrahovPrague, CZ
Apr 13, 2022Berghaus KantineBerlin, DE
Apr 14, 2022IndraHamburg, DE
Apr 15, 2022LoppenCopenhagen, DK
Apr 16, 2022Nalen KlubbStockholm, SE
Apr 19, 2022DoornroosjeNijmegen, NL
Apr 20, 2022VeraGroningen, NL
Apr 21, 2022Paradiso NoordAmsterdam, NL
Apr 22, 2022HeliosCologne, DE
Apr 23, 2022Het BosAntwerp, BE