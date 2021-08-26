Chubby and The Gang have announced European tour dates for 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 1. The band will be touring the UK and Ireland later this year. Chubby and The Gang will be releasing The Mutt's Nuts on August 27 and last released Speed Kills in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 02, 2022
|Les Etoiles
|Paris, FR
|Apr 03, 2022
|Rockschool Barbey Club
|Bordeaux, FR
|Apr 04, 2022
|La Cooperative de Mai Club
|Clermont-Ferrand, FR
|Apr 05, 2022
|Ninkasi Kao Club
|Lyon, FR
|Apr 06, 2022
|Legend Club
|Milan, IT
|Apr 07, 2022
|Monk Club
|Rome, IT
|Apr 08, 2022
|Locomotiv Club
|Bologna, IT
|Apr 10, 2022
|Hansa 39
|Munich, DE
|Apr 11, 2022
|Chelsea
|Vienna, AT
|Apr 12, 2022
|Klub 007 Strahov
|Prague, CZ
|Apr 13, 2022
|Berghaus Kantine
|Berlin, DE
|Apr 14, 2022
|Indra
|Hamburg, DE
|Apr 15, 2022
|Loppen
|Copenhagen, DK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Nalen Klubb
|Stockholm, SE
|Apr 19, 2022
|Doornroosje
|Nijmegen, NL
|Apr 20, 2022
|Vera
|Groningen, NL
|Apr 21, 2022
|Paradiso Noord
|Amsterdam, NL
|Apr 22, 2022
|Helios
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 23, 2022
|Het Bos
|Antwerp, BE