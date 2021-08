Sadly, according to the Jamaican Observer, reggae icon Lee Scratch Perry has passed away. He was 85. The cause of death was not given, but he passed away this morning at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea.

As you likely know, Perry was an inventor of reggae and dub, and produced thousands of songs, including works by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Junior Murvin, Max Romeo, Susan Cadogan, Jah Lion, and many, many more. We send our condolences to Perry's family, friends, and fans.