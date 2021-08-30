German punk and hardcore festival Tells Bells Festival have announced the 2022 confirmed list of performers. This festival was postponed from 2020 and now set to launch on August 12 and 13th, 2022 in Villmar, Germany. The festival will included previously announced acts like Lagwagon, Bouncing Souls, Zebrahead, H2o, The Real Mckenzies, A Wilhelm Scream, The Flatliners, and much more. See below for the full list of bands.