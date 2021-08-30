Listen to Punknews Podcast #556!

by Podcast

Episode #556 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Franz Nicolay stops by to talk about his cool new book, Someone Should Pay For Your Pain, and joins Hallie, Em and John to discuss the Nirvana court case, the new video from DFL, the upcoming Suburban Lawns re-issue, and pay tribute to Charlie Watts. Listen to the episode below.