Narrow Head and Young Guv have announced co-headlining tour dates for this November. Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan will be joining them on select dates. Narrow Head released 12th House Rock in 2020. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 04
|Seasick Records
|Birmingham, AL
|Nov 05
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 06
|High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|Nov 07
|Static Age
|Asheville, NC (w/Public Acid)
|Nov 08
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/Public Acid)
|Nov 09
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA (w/Public Acid)
|Nov 10
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/Phantasia)
|Nov 11
|The Hive
|Wilkes-Barre, PA (w/Phantasia, Gil Sayfan)
|Nov 12
|Market Hotel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Phantasia)
|Nov 13
|Hardcore Stadium
|Boston, MA (w/Gil Sayfan)
|Nov 14
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Phantasia)
|Nov 15
|Vineyard Westcott
|Sryacuse, NY
|Nov 16
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 17
|Now That's Class
|Cleveland, OH
|Nov 18
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Laffing Gas)
|Nov 19
|The Sinkhole
|St. Louis, MO (w/Laffing Gas)
|Nov 20
|Growlers
|Memphis, TN (w/Laffing Gas)
|Nov 21
|89th Street
|Oklahoma City, OK (w/Laffing Gas)