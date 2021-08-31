Narrow Head/Young Guv (US)

by Tours

Narrow Head and Young Guv have announced co-headlining tour dates for this November. Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan will be joining them on select dates. Narrow Head released 12th House Rock in 2020. Young Guv released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 04Seasick RecordsBirmingham, AL
Nov 05The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Nov 06High WattNashville, TN
Nov 07Static AgeAsheville, NC (w/Public Acid)
Nov 08Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/Public Acid)
Nov 09The CamelRichmond, VA (w/Public Acid)
Nov 10OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/Phantasia)
Nov 11The HiveWilkes-Barre, PA (w/Phantasia, Gil Sayfan)
Nov 12Market HotelBrooklyn, NY (w/Phantasia)
Nov 13Hardcore StadiumBoston, MA (w/Gil Sayfan)
Nov 14Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA (w/Phantasia)
Nov 15Vineyard WestcottSryacuse, NY
Nov 16SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Nov 17Now That's ClassCleveland, OH
Nov 18SubterraneanChicago, IL (w/Laffing Gas)
Nov 19The SinkholeSt. Louis, MO (w/Laffing Gas)
Nov 20GrowlersMemphis, TN (w/Laffing Gas)
Nov 2189th StreetOklahoma City, OK (w/Laffing Gas)