Jeff Rosenstock has announced UK and Ireland tour dates for spring 2022. Fresh and All Away Lou will be playing support on all dates. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the US later this year. Jeff Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020 and SKA DREAM earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 11, 2022
|Whelan's
|Dublin, IE
|Apr 12, 2022
|Whelan's
|Dublin, IE (Ska Dream show, without Fresh and All Away Lou)
|Apr 14, 2022
|Belgrave Music Hall
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 15, 2022
|Slay
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Star and Shadow
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 17, 2022
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 18, 2022
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 19, 2022
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|Apr 20, 2022
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 21, 2022
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK