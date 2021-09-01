Jeff Rosenstock announces 2022 tour (UK & IE)

by Tours

Jeff Rosenstock has announced UK and Ireland tour dates for spring 2022. Fresh and All Away Lou will be playing support on all dates. Jeff Rosenstock will be touring the US later this year. Jeff Rosenstock released No Dream in 2020 and SKA DREAM earlier this year. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 11, 2022Whelan'sDublin, IE
Apr 12, 2022Whelan'sDublin, IE (Ska Dream show, without Fresh and All Away Lou)
Apr 14, 2022Belgrave Music HallLeeds, UK
Apr 15, 2022SlayGlasgow, UK
Apr 16, 2022Star and ShadowNewcastle, UK
Apr 17, 2022Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK
Apr 18, 2022Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Apr 19, 2022Electric BallroomLondon, UK
Apr 20, 2022The FleeceBristol, UK
Apr 21, 2022JoinersSouthampton, UK