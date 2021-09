, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The Suicide Machines have finished tracking their next release. The band wasn't clear if it was a single, EP, or LP, but they did post some brief video of the recording. Also, a few weeks ago they stated: "Remember us talking about all of those outtakes that didn’t make it onto #revolutionspring? You’ll be able to hear a few more before too long…" You can see the video below.