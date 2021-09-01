Western Addiction cancel all 2021 shows

Western Addiction have announced that they are cancelling all of their shows for the rest of 2021. This includes their performance at Fest. A statement posted on the band's Instagram page reads,



"Hey everyone, we are sorry to announce that we have to cancel our shows for the rest of the year. Due to personal circumstances we have to be extra careful about COVID, and it's led us to make the difficult decision to pull out of our shows with @seizedupsc in Santa Cruz and at @thefestfl. Please go support our dudes in Seized Up, and go nuts at Fest. While we're anxious to play live shows again, this doesn't appear to be the time for us. Please stay tuned for what the future holds for WA. Thanks for understanding, and we look forward to raging with you sometime down the road."

Western Addiction released Frail Bray in 2020. See the post below.