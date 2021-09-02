Riot Fest has announced more bands for their 2021 festival. Alkaline Trio, Patti Smith, Joyce Manor (playing their 2011 self-titled album), WDRL, Kristeen Young have been announced for their Thursday preview party and The Flaming Lips will be replacing the Pixies on Sunday. Riot Fest will take place September 16-19 at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL. See the updated poster below.