PLOSIVS (Rocket from the Crypt, Pinback, Against Me!) release song, to release album

PLOSIVS, the new punk band made up of John Reis of Hot Snakes, Rocket From the Crypt, and Drive Like Jehu, Rob Crow of Pinback, Atom Willard of Against Me!, and Jordan Clark of Mrs. Magician, have released their first song. The song is called "Hit The Breaks" and is available digitally. The band will be playing two shows in November. PLOSIVS will be releasing a full length album in early 2022 on Reis' Swami Records label. Check out the song and dates below.