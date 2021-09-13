Laura Jane Grace starts petition for Operation Ivy reunion at Riot Fest

Laura Jane Grace has launched a petition on Change.org calling for an Operation Ivy reunion at Riot Fest. The description for the petition reads,

"I would like to see an Operation Ivy reunion happen. I know other punks would as well. Riot Fest built its brand on reunions and this is the only punk band reunion that matters anymore. After the past couple years (*gestures broadly at everything) we all deserve this."

The petition currently has over 600 signatures. Laura Jane Grace announced the petition and shared the link on her Twitter page along with the caption "Please sign my petition @RiotFest". See the tweet below.