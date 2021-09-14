Fiddlehead have announced dates for the North and Midwest US for this fall. The band will be touring the US in September and will be touring the UK in 2022. Fiddlehead released Between The Richness earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 22
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 23
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR
|Nov 05
|Chi Town Futbol
|Chicago, IL (w/Wild Side, DARE, Life's Question, Si Dios Quiere)
|Nov 06
|Ottawa Tavern
|Toledo, OH (w/Wild Side, DARE, Life's Question, Outside)