Fiddlehead announce tour dates (US)
Fiddlehead have announced dates for the North and Midwest US for this fall. The band will be touring the US in September and will be touring the UK in 2022. Fiddlehead released Between The Richness earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 22The Vera ProjectSeattle, WA
Oct 23Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR
Nov 05Chi Town FutbolChicago, IL (w/Wild Side, DARE, Life's Question, Si Dios Quiere)
Nov 06Ottawa TavernToledo, OH (w/Wild Side, DARE, Life's Question, Outside)