Makthaverskan announce album, release song

by Em Moore
Gothenburg based Makthaverskan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called För Allting and will be out November 12 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released their first single from the album called "This Time". Makthaverskan released III in 2017. Check out the song and tracklist below.
För Allting Tracklist
1. (-)
2. This Time
3. Tomorrow
4. Lova
5. All I've Ever Wanted To Say
6. Ten Days
7. (--)
8. Closer
9. Caress
10. These Walls
11. For Allting
12. Maktologen