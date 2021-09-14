Faith No More and Mr. Bungle cancel fall shows, Riot Fest announces replacements

Mike Patton, frontman of Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, has announced the cancellation of both of the bands' upcoming shows in September and October due to mental health reasons. This includes both bands' scheduled appearances at Riot Fest. A statement on Mike Patton's Instagram page reads in part,

"Sorry to report that due to mental health reasons, I cannot continue with the currently scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle dates. I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon. The bands’ support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way."

Faith No More posted a statement on their social media pages that reads in part,

“To say that we feel shattered by these cancellations would be a complete understatement. It has been a real challenge to return to this music after a 5 year absence, but we have been working hard for a few months now, and these last few rehearsals left no doubt that we were back to top form, which makes this statement very difficult to write. Coming on almost two years of pandemic and lack of work, it has been heartbreaking to give our crew the news. We consider our crew like family. And then, equally importantly, we are aware of what this means to our fans, who have been patiently supporting us-- waiting, as we have, for a break in this frustrating situation. Many folks have taken isolation quite hard, and patiently waited as shows have been postponed time and time again. This will be tough for them. And yet in spite of all this, we have a family member who needs help. We believe that forging ahead with these dates would have had a profoundly destructive effect on Mike, whose value to us as a brother means more to us than his job as singer. He can count on our 100% support to do what he needs to do to get things right. Just as we also ask for your support right now. Thank you for continuing to believe in us. -Bill, Jon, Mike B. & Roddy

Riot Fest has announced that Rise Against will be playing on Saturday, September 18 in place of Faith No More and Anthrax will be playing on Sunday, September 19 in place of Mr. Bungle. Read the statements in full and see the list of impacted dates below.