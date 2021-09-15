Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17. The band will be touring the US this November with Hot Water Music and MakeWar and will be touring Ontario in 2022 with Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid. A Wilhelm Scream released Partycrasher in 2013. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 15, 2022
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 17, 2022
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 19, 2022
|Audio
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 20, 2022
|Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 21, 2022
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Apr 22, 2022
|Le Gibus
|Paris, FR
|Apr 23, 2022
|Warm Audio
|Lyon, FR
|Apr 24, 2022
|Estraperio Club
|Barcelona, ES
|Apr 26, 2022
|Bloom
|Milan, IT
|Apr 27, 2022
|Dynamo Werk 21
|Zurich, CH
|Apr 28, 2022
|Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, DE
|Apr 29, 2022
|Helios37
|Koln, DE
|Apr 30. 2022
|Bearded Punk Fest
|Antwerp, BE
|Mar 01, 2022
|De Helling
|Utrecht, NL
|Jul 27, 2022
|Backstage
|Munich, DE
|Jul 28, 2022
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE
|Jul 29, 2022
|Afdreiht und Buten Festival
|Goldenstedt, DE
|Jul 30, 2022
|SBAM Fest
|Linz, AT
|Jul 31, 2022
|Das Bett
|Frankfurt, DE
|Aug 02, 2022
|Lucky's Luke
|Trier, DE
|Aug 03, 2022
|Bei Chez Heinz
|Hannover, DE
|Aug 04, 2022
|Sputmikhalle
|Munster, DE
|Aug 05, 2022
|Brakrock Ecofest
|Duffel, BE
|Aug 06, 2022
|Q Factory
|Amsterdam, NL (w/The Flatliners)
|Aug 07, 2022
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE (w/THe Flatliners)
|Aug 09, 2022
|Klub Pod Minoga
|Poznan, PL
|Aug 11, 2022
|Chemiefabrik
|Dresden, DE
|Aug 12, 2022
|Tells Bells Festival
|Villmar, DE
|Aug 13, 2022
|So36
|Berlin, DE (w/The Flatliners)