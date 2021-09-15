A Wilhelm Scream announce tour dates (EU & UK)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for 2022. They will be touring Europe and the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 17. The band will be touring the US this November with Hot Water Music and MakeWar and will be touring Ontario in 2022 with Cancer Bats and Comeback Kid. A Wilhelm Scream released Partycrasher in 2013. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 15, 2022JoinersSouthampton, UK
Apr 16, 2022ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 17, 2022Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK
Apr 19, 2022AudioGlasgow, UK
Apr 20, 2022BodegaNottingham, UK
Apr 21, 2022UnderworldLondon, UK
Apr 22, 2022Le GibusParis, FR
Apr 23, 2022Warm AudioLyon, FR
Apr 24, 2022Estraperio ClubBarcelona, ES
Apr 26, 2022BloomMilan, IT
Apr 27, 2022Dynamo Werk 21Zurich, CH
Apr 28, 2022StattbahnhofSchweinfurt, DE
Apr 29, 2022Helios37Koln, DE
Apr 30. 2022Bearded Punk FestAntwerp, BE
Mar 01, 2022De HellingUtrecht, NL
Jul 27, 2022BackstageMunich, DE
Jul 28, 2022Juha WestStuttgart, DE
Jul 29, 2022Afdreiht und Buten FestivalGoldenstedt, DE
Jul 30, 2022SBAM FestLinz, AT
Jul 31, 2022Das BettFrankfurt, DE
Aug 02, 2022Lucky's LukeTrier, DE
Aug 03, 2022Bei Chez HeinzHannover, DE
Aug 04, 2022SputmikhalleMunster, DE
Aug 05, 2022Brakrock EcofestDuffel, BE
Aug 06, 2022Q FactoryAmsterdam, NL (w/The Flatliners)
Aug 07, 2022KnustHamburg, DE (w/THe Flatliners)
Aug 09, 2022Klub Pod MinogaPoznan, PL
Aug 11, 2022ChemiefabrikDresden, DE
Aug 12, 2022Tells Bells FestivalVillmar, DE
Aug 13, 2022So36Berlin, DE (w/The Flatliners)