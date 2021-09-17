Cobra Skulls cancel FEST performance

Cobra Skulls have canceled their upcoming FEST appearance. They stated: "Hey everyone. Some of you may have alreadynoticed that Cobra Skulls is not on the most recent lineup for the Fest in Gainesville, FL. It's unfortunatly true that we have to cancel our appreance this year due to family health concerns. Hopefully we'll see you at a few shows we plan on doing next year. Until then, have fun for us at Fest and be smart and safe out there!" The band released a reissue, Eat Your Babies, in 2020