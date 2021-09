, Posted by 19 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A Vulture Wake have released a new demo song called "Lost Cause of the Year". The song is available digitally and the proceeds will be donated to Punk Rock Saves Lives. The song will also be appearing on their new album that according to a post on their Instagram page, they "are recording next month". A Vulture Wake released The Appropriate Level of Outrage in 2018. Check out the song below.