Comeback Kid release new song

by Em Moore
Comeback Kid have released a new song. The song is called "No Easy Way Out" and is available digitally via New Damage Records and Nuclear Blast. An age-restricted video for the song has also been released. The band will be touring the US with Strike Anywhere this November, will be touring Ontario with Cancer Bats and A Wilhelm Scream in 2022 and will be touring Europe and the UK with Be Well, Devil in Me, and Scowl in 2022. Comeback Kid released Outsider in 2017. Check out the song below.