UK based Slam Dunk Festival has announced the first wave of bands for 2022. Alexisonfire and Rancid have been announced as headliners. The Used, The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk, and Meet Me @ The Altar have also been announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24. Slam Dunk Festival will take place June 3, 2022 at Leeds Temple Newsam and June 4, 2022 at Hatfield Park.
