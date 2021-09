, Posted by 22 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Darius Koski of Swingin' Utters has released a two song single called Off With Their Heads. It features two new songs, "Off with Their Heads" and "My Every Notion" and is available digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl via Fat Wreck Chords. Darius Koski released What Was Once Is By And Gone in 2017. Check out the songs below.