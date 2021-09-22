Illuminati Hotties and Fenne Lily announce co-headlining tour

Illuminati Hotties
Illuminati Hotties and Fenne Lily have announced a co-headlining North American tour for 2022. Katy Kirby and Pom Pom Squad will be playing support on select dates. Illuminati Hotties will be releasing Let Me Do One More on October 1 and released FREE I​.​H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Fenne Lily released Breach in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11, 2022The ChapelSan Francisco, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 12, 2022Highland Park Ebell ClubLos Angeles, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 13, 2022ZebulonLos Angeles, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 14, 2022191 TooleTuscon, AZ (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 16, 2022Antone's NightclubAustin, TX (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 17, 2022TulipsFort Worth, TX (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 18, 2022George's Majestic LoungeFayetteville, AR (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 19, 2022The Blue Room at Third Man RecordsNashville, TN (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 20, 2022The Masquerade - PurgatoryAtlanta, GA (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 21, 2022Motorco Music HallCarrboro, NC (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 22, 2022Black CatWashington, DC (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 24, 2022Bowery BallroomNew York, NY (w/Katy Kirby)
Feb 25, 2022The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Feb 26, 2022First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Feb 27, 2022Spirit HallPittsburgh, PA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Feb 28, 2022A&R Music BarColumbus, OH (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 02, 2022The Legendary Horseshoe TavernToronto, ON (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 03, 2022The Loving TouchFerndale, MI (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 04, 2022Lincoln HallChicago, IL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 05, 2022The Back Room at Colectivo CoffeeMilwaukee, WI (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 06, 20227th St. EntryMinneaplis, MN (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 10, 2022Biltmore CabaretVancouver, BC (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 11, 2022NeumosSeattle, WA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
Mar 12, 2022Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR (w/Pom Pom Squad)