Illuminati Hotties and Fenne Lily have announced a co-headlining North American tour for 2022. Katy Kirby and Pom Pom Squad will be playing support on select dates. Illuminati Hotties will be releasing Let Me Do One More on October 1 and released FREE I.H: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For in 2020. Fenne Lily released Breach in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11, 2022
|The Chapel
|San Francisco, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 12, 2022
|Highland Park Ebell Club
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 13, 2022
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 14, 2022
|191 Toole
|Tuscon, AZ (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 16, 2022
|Antone's Nightclub
|Austin, TX (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 17, 2022
|Tulips
|Fort Worth, TX (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 18, 2022
|George's Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 19, 2022
|The Blue Room at Third Man Records
|Nashville, TN (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 20, 2022
|The Masquerade - Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 21, 2022
|Motorco Music Hall
|Carrboro, NC (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 22, 2022
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 24, 2022
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY (w/Katy Kirby)
|Feb 25, 2022
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Feb 26, 2022
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Feb 27, 2022
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Feb 28, 2022
|A&R Music Bar
|Columbus, OH (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 02, 2022
|The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 03, 2022
|The Loving Touch
|Ferndale, MI (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 04, 2022
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 05, 2022
|The Back Room at Colectivo Coffee
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 06, 2022
|7th St. Entry
|Minneaplis, MN (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 10, 2022
|Biltmore Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 11, 2022
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (w/Pom Pom Squad)
|Mar 12, 2022
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR (w/Pom Pom Squad)