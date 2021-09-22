Calling All Captians announce new album, release video

by Em Moore
Calling All Captains have announced that they are releasing a new album. The album is called Slowly Getting Better and will be out October 29 via New Damage Records and Equal Vision Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Wasted". Calling All Captains released Nothing Grows Here in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Slowly Getting Better Tracklist
1. Laurel Canyon
2. Collapse
3. Tailspin
4. Steady Pensive
5. Loving Cup
6. Loyalty
7. Undone
8. Broken Glass
9. Wasted
10. Vacant Sentiment
11. Friends and Family