We are thrilled to bring to you an all new Punknews premiere music video for UK pop-punk band A Few Too Many. The band will be releasing a new EP titled Out For The Count on November 12th, 2021 through Lost Music Collective. Today, we bring to you the music video for the title track of the new EP. See below to check out the video.
“Our EP’s title track ‘Out For The Count’ is basically a bittersweet nostalgic love letter from our current selves to our past selves and the memories, friends and relationships that we made along the way, reminding ourselves to stop and be in the moment and enjoy it, because time passes so quickly”