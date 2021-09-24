Hardcore band With Honor previously announced a few shows in their home state of Connecticut after their appearance at Furnace Fest. The shows on October 7th and 8th will be postponed to May 20th and 21st, 2022 at Space Ballroom in Hamden, CT. The two new dates will include performances by Shai Hulud and 2 others to be announced as openers for the events, see below to check out the announcement.