Blondie have announced that they are releasing a three-song holiday EP. The EP is called Yuletide Throwdown and will be out digitally on October 8 and on vinyl November 5. The EP features a remastered version of "Yuletide Throwdown" that was co-written by and performed with Fab 5 Freddy along with two remixes of the song by Cut Chemist. The song had been released previously as a give away flexi-disk with Flexipop magazine in 1981. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017.