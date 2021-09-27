Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Off With Their Heads recently announced a US tour for this fall and winter and have announced that Thick will be playing support on some of their East Coast shows. Off With Their Heads released Be Good in 2019. Check out the updated tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 06
|X Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 07
|7th St Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 08
|Woozys
|Sioux City, IA (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 09
|The Aquarium
|Fargo, ND (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 10
|Reverb Lounge
|Omaha, NE (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 12
|Gabes
|Iowa City, IA (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 14
|Mercury Lounge
|Tulsa, OK (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 15
|Hi Tone
|Memphis, TN (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 16
|Fractal Brewery
|Huntsville, AL (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Oct 17
|Al's Bar
|Lexington, KY (w/Canadian Rifle)
|Nov 12
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH (w/Thick)
|Nov 13
|Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY (w/Thick)
|Nov 14
|The Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY (w/Thick)
|Nov 16
|Fete
|Providence, RI (w/Thick)
|Nov 17
|State House
|New Haven, CT (w/Thick)
|Nov 18
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY (w/Thick)
|Nov 19
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Thick)
|Nov 20
|Broken Goblet Brewing
|Andalusia, PA (w/Thick)
|Nov 21
|Pleasant St
|Morgantown, WV (w/Thick)
|Nov 26
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Nov 27
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Nov 28
|TBD
|Austin, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Nov 29
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 01
|Pub Rock
|Scottsdale, AZ (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 02
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 03
|Characters
|San Diego, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 04
|The Sardine
|San Pedro, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 05
|Alex's Bar
|Long Beach, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 07
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 08
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 10
|Star Theater
|Portland, OR (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 11
|Clockout Lounge
|Seattle, WA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 15
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 16
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 17
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
|Dec 18
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)