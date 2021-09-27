Thick added to Off With Their Heads tour

Thick added to Off With Their Heads tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Off With Their Heads recently announced a US tour for this fall and winter and have announced that Thick will be playing support on some of their East Coast shows. Off With Their Heads released Be Good in 2019. Check out the updated tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 06X Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 077th St EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 08WoozysSioux City, IA (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 09The AquariumFargo, ND (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 10Reverb LoungeOmaha, NE (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 12GabesIowa City, IA (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 14Mercury LoungeTulsa, OK (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 15Hi ToneMemphis, TN (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 16Fractal BreweryHuntsville, AL (w/Canadian Rifle)
Oct 17Al's BarLexington, KY (w/Canadian Rifle)
Nov 12Ace of CupsColumbus, OH (w/Thick)
Nov 13Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY (w/Thick)
Nov 14The Bug JarRochester, NY (w/Thick)
Nov 16FeteProvidence, RI (w/Thick)
Nov 17State HouseNew Haven, CT (w/Thick)
Nov 18Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY (w/Thick)
Nov 19St. VitusBrooklyn, NY (w/Thick)
Nov 20Broken Goblet BrewingAndalusia, PA (w/Thick)
Nov 21Pleasant StMorgantown, WV (w/Thick)
Nov 26Three LinksDallas, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Nov 27Secret GroupHouston, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Nov 28TBDAustin, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Nov 29Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 01Pub RockScottsdale, AZ (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 02The CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 03CharactersSan Diego, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 04The SardineSan Pedro, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 05Alex's BarLong Beach, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 07Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 08Holy DiverSacramento, CA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 10Star TheaterPortland, OR (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 11Clockout LoungeSeattle, WA (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 15Marquis TheaterDenver, CO (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 16The BottleneckLawrence, KS (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 17Red FlagSt. Louis, MO (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)
Dec 18Beat KitchenChicago, IL (w/Supercrush, Slingshot Dakota)