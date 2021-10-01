Discharge announces 2022 tour (UK)

Discharge
by Tours

Discharge have announced UK tour dates for 2022. The tour will celebrate 40 years of their 1982 album Hear Nothing, See Nothing Say Nothing. Discharge released End of Days in 2016. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 23, 2022Noise Not Music FestivalBirmingham, UK
Apr 25, 2022AudioGlasgow, UK
Apr 26, 2022Key ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 27, 2022RebellionManchester, UK
Apr 28, 2022New Cross InnLondon, UK
Apr 29, 2022The ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 30, 2022The CavernExeter, UK
May 01, 2022The Booking HallDover, UK
May 02, 2022SugarmillStoke, UK