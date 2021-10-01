Discharge have announced UK tour dates for 2022. The tour will celebrate 40 years of their 1982 album Hear Nothing, See Nothing Say Nothing. Discharge released End of Days in 2016. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 23, 2022
|Noise Not Music Festival
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 25, 2022
|Audio
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 26, 2022
|Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 27, 2022
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 28, 2022
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Apr 29, 2022
|The Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 30, 2022
|The Cavern
|Exeter, UK
|May 01, 2022
|The Booking Hall
|Dover, UK
|May 02, 2022
|Sugarmill
|Stoke, UK