Episode #561 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John tells Hallie and Em about his summer vacation adventures including the Leftover Crack book release show and seeing DEVO, Circle Jerks, Lunachicks, and more at Punk Rock Bowling. Record stores, hotels, anger issues and burlesque are also discussed. Listen to the new episode below!
