Dogleg announce 2022 tour dates

Dogleg
by Tours

Dogleg have announced they will be touring Ireland, the UK, and Europe in 2022. The Winter Passing and Andrew Paley will be joining them on all of their Ireland dates. Retirement Party and The Sonder Bombs will be joining them on the rest of the dates. Dogleg will be touring with Free Throw this fall and released Melee in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 09, 2022KasbahLimerick, IE
Jun 10, 2022Winthrop Ave.Cork, IE
Jun 11, 2022Worksman's CellarDublin, IE
Jun 12, 2022Ulster Sports ClubBelfast,
Jun 16, 2022Record JunkeeSheffield, UK
Jun 17, 2022Booze Cruise Fest UKBristol, UK
Jun 18, 2022GulliversManchester, UK
Jun 19, 2022BroadcastGlasgow, UK
Jun 20, 2022The LexingtonLondon, UK
Jun 21, 2022KavkaAntwerp, BE
Jun 22, 2022Stummsche ReithalleNeunkirchen, DE
Jun 23, 2022Gleis 22Munster, DE
Jun 24, 2022Booze Cruise Fest GermanyHamburg, DE
Jun 25, 2022WaldmeisterSolingen, DE
Jun 26, 2022DynamoZurich, CH