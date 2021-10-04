Dogleg have announced they will be touring Ireland, the UK, and Europe in 2022. The Winter Passing and Andrew Paley will be joining them on all of their Ireland dates. Retirement Party and The Sonder Bombs will be joining them on the rest of the dates. Dogleg will be touring with Free Throw this fall and released Melee in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 09, 2022
|Kasbah
|Limerick, IE
|Jun 10, 2022
|Winthrop Ave.
|Cork, IE
|Jun 11, 2022
|Worksman's Cellar
|Dublin, IE
|Jun 12, 2022
|Ulster Sports Club
|Belfast,
|Jun 16, 2022
|Record Junkee
|Sheffield, UK
|Jun 17, 2022
|Booze Cruise Fest UK
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 18, 2022
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Jun 19, 2022
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 20, 2022
|The Lexington
|London, UK
|Jun 21, 2022
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 22, 2022
|Stummsche Reithalle
|Neunkirchen, DE
|Jun 23, 2022
|Gleis 22
|Munster, DE
|Jun 24, 2022
|Booze Cruise Fest Germany
|Hamburg, DE
|Jun 25, 2022
|Waldmeister
|Solingen, DE
|Jun 26, 2022
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH