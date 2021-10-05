Our Darkest Days: “These Fast Times”

Our Darkest Days: "These Fast Times"
Quebec melodic skate punks Our Darkest Days released a new track called "These Fast Times". The track features guest vocals by Steven Rawles (Belvedere, This Is A Standoff) and will be on their newly announced album Snakes & Ladders. The album will be released digitally and on CD through Thousand Islands Records and Lockjaw Records.