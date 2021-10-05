Quebec melodic skate punks Our Darkest Days released a new track called "These Fast Times". The track features guest vocals by Steven Rawles (Belvedere, This Is A Standoff) and will be on their newly announced album Snakes & Ladders. The album will be released digitally and on CD through Thousand Islands Records and Lockjaw Records.
Previous StoryTours: After The Fall announce tour dates
Next StoryTours: Henry Rollins announces 2022 spoken word tour
Our Darkest Days: "These Fast Times"
Belvedere announce tour dates
Belvedere, Anti-Queens, Pkew Pkew Pkew, more to play Pouzza 9.5
Manchester Punk Fest announces 2022 line up
Belvedere release new song
Belvedere release "Camera Obscura"
Belvedere release "Elephant March"
Belvedere announce new LP, release "Good Grief Retreat"
Belvedere to release new music
Montreal 77 to host virtual concerts