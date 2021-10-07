Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Billy Idol has announced European tour dates for 2022.He has also announced a handful of US dates with Steve Stevens for later this fall. He is finishing up a US tour this October and will be touring the UK in summer 2022 with The Go-Go's. Billy Idol released his EP The Roadside last month and released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2014. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 27, 2021
|Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, IN (w/Steve Stevens)
|Nov 29, 2021
|Ryman Audiotorium
|Nashville, TN (w/Steve Stevens)
|Dec 01, 2021
|The Vic Theatre
|Chicago, IL (w/Steve Stevens)
|Dec 05, 2021
|Palace Theatre
|St. Paul, MN (w/Steve Stevens)
|Jun 24, 2022
|Kunstrasen
|Bonn, DE
|Jun 26, 2022
|Brita-Arena
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Jun 27, 2022
|Olympiahalle
|Munich, DE
|Jun 29, 2022
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, HU
|Jul 01, 2022
|Gasometer
|Vienna, AT
|Jul 03, 2022
|Peibnitz Insel
|Halle, DE
|Jul 05, 2022
|Barclays Arena
|Hamburg, DE
|Jul 07, 2022
|Zitadelle
|Berlin, DE