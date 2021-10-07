Billy Idol announces European shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Billy Idol has announced European tour dates for 2022.He has also announced a handful of US dates with Steve Stevens for later this fall. He is finishing up a US tour this October and will be touring the UK in summer 2022 with The Go-Go's. Billy Idol released his EP The Roadside last month and released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2014. See the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 27, 2021Old National CentreIndianapolis, IN (w/Steve Stevens)
Nov 29, 2021Ryman AudiotoriumNashville, TN (w/Steve Stevens)
Dec 01, 2021The Vic TheatreChicago, IL (w/Steve Stevens)
Dec 05, 2021Palace TheatreSt. Paul, MN (w/Steve Stevens)
Jun 24, 2022KunstrasenBonn, DE
Jun 26, 2022Brita-ArenaWiesbaden, DE
Jun 27, 2022OlympiahalleMunich, DE
Jun 29, 2022Budapest ParkBudapest, HU
Jul 01, 2022GasometerVienna, AT
Jul 03, 2022Peibnitz InselHalle, DE
Jul 05, 2022Barclays ArenaHamburg, DE
Jul 07, 2022ZitadelleBerlin, DE