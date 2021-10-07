Blondie/Johnny Marr UK tour postponed until 2022

Blondie have announced the postponement of their UK tour with Johnny Marr. The tour will now take place in spring 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017. See the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 22, 2022The SSE HydroGlasgow, UK
Apr 24, 2022Motorpoint ArenaCardiff, UK
Apr 26, 2022The O2London, UK
Apr 28, 2022CentreBrighton, UK
Apr 29, 2022Bonus ArenaHull, UK
May 01, 2022AO ArenaManchester, UK
May 02, 2022M&S Bank ArenaLiverpool, UK
May 04, 2022First Direct ArenaLeeds, UK
May 05, 2022Motorpoint ArenaNottingham, UK
May 07, 2022Utilita ArenaBirmingham, UK