Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Blondie have announced the postponement of their UK tour with Johnny Marr. The tour will now take place in spring 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Blondie released Pollinator in 2017. See the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 22, 2022
|The SSE Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 24, 2022
|Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff, UK
|Apr 26, 2022
|The O2
|London, UK
|Apr 28, 2022
|Centre
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 29, 2022
|Bonus Arena
|Hull, UK
|May 01, 2022
|AO Arena
|Manchester, UK
|May 02, 2022
|M&S Bank Arena
|Liverpool, UK
|May 04, 2022
|First Direct Arena
|Leeds, UK
|May 05, 2022
|Motorpoint Arena
|Nottingham, UK
|May 07, 2022
|Utilita Arena
|Birmingham, UK