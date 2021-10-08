The Last Mile: “Skyline”

The Last Mile: "Skyline"
by Videos

Canadian melodic punks The Last Mile released a new music video for their single “Skyline” over at RebelNoise. The band contains members of Prevenge, Whiskey Trench, Answers, and Ifarm.The track is the first track off of their upcoming full-length, Respect The Frequency. The album will be out later this year through Rad Girlfriend Records.