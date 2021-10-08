Meet Me @ The Altar release “Now Or Never” video

by Em Moore
Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their song "Now Or Never". The video was directed by Dillon Dowdell. The song is off their EP Model Citizen that was released earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen Records. Meet Me @ The Altar are currently touring the US and will be touring Europe and the UK with State Champs in 2022. Check out the video and 2022 dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 08, 2022
|The Marble Factory
|Bristol, UK
|May 09, 2022
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|May 11, 2022
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|May 12, 2022
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK
|May 14, 2022
|SWG3 Galvanisers
|Galsgow, UK
|May 15, 2022
|O2 Ritz
|Manchester, UK
|May 17, 2022
|Leeds Beckett Students Union
|Leeds, UK
|May 18, 2022
|O2 Institute
|Birmingham, UK
|May 20, 2022
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|May 21, 2022
|Essigfabrik
|Colonge, DE
|May 22, 2022
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, DE
|May 24, 2022
|Technikum
|Munich, DE
|May 25, 2022
|Flex
|Vienna, AU
|May 27, 2022
|Hole 44
|Berlin, DE
|May 28, 2022
|Uebel & Gefaehrlich
|Hamburg, DE
|May 29, 2022
|Dynamo
|Eindhoven, NE
|May 31, 2022
|Kavka Zappa
|Antwerp, BE