Meet Me @ The Altar release “Now Or Never” video

10 hours ago by Em Moore

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their song "Now Or Never". The video was directed by Dillon Dowdell. The song is off their EP Model Citizen that was released earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen Records. Meet Me @ The Altar are currently touring the US and will be touring Europe and the UK with State Champs in 2022. Check out the video and 2022 dates below.