Meet Me @ The Altar release “Now Or Never” video

Meet Me @ The Altar have released a video for their song "Now Or Never". The video was directed by Dillon Dowdell. The song is off their EP Model Citizen that was released earlier this year via Fueled By Ramen Records. Meet Me @ The Altar are currently touring the US and will be touring Europe and the UK with State Champs in 2022. Check out the video and 2022 dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 08, 2022The Marble FactoryBristol, UK
May 09, 2022Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
May 11, 2022Electric BallroomLondon, UK
May 12, 2022Electric BallroomLondon, UK
May 14, 2022SWG3 GalvanisersGalsgow, UK
May 15, 2022O2 RitzManchester, UK
May 17, 2022Leeds Beckett Students UnionLeeds, UK
May 18, 2022O2 InstituteBirmingham, UK
May 20, 2022Petit BainParis, FR
May 21, 2022EssigfabrikColonge, DE
May 22, 2022Im WizemannStuttgart, DE
May 24, 2022TechnikumMunich, DE
May 25, 2022FlexVienna, AU
May 27, 2022Hole 44Berlin, DE
May 28, 2022Uebel & GefaehrlichHamburg, DE
May 29, 2022DynamoEindhoven, NE
May 31, 2022Kavka ZappaAntwerp, BE