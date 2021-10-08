Episode #562 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Sam, Hallie, and Em dive back into the news and talk about the upcoming Circle Jerks and 7Seconds tour, Froggy's nacho themed videos, Surfbort's new video starring Fred Armisen, NOBRO's huge new song, and Scowl's upcoming album. Danzig as Elvis, spoken word, and spiders are also discussed. Songs by Surfbort, Scowl, NOBRO, and Froggy are played. Listen to the episode below.
