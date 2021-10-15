Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Clowns have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates. C.O. F.F.I.N will be joining them on all dates. All previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates. Clowns released Nature/Nurture in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 04
|Jive Bar
|Adelaide, AU (without C.O.F.F.I.N)
|Dec 10
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU
|Dec 18
|Coolangatta Hotel
|Gold Coast, AU
|Dec 19
|Eleven Dive Bar
|Sunshine Coast, AU
|Feb 10
|Corner Hotel
|Melbourne, AU
|Feb 13
|Barwon Club
|Geelong, AU
|Apr 02
|Halloween Hysteria
|Brisbane, AU (without C.O.F.F.I.N)