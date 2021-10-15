Clowns announce rescheduled tour dates

Clowns have announced rescheduled Australian tour dates. C.O. F.F.I.N will be joining them on all dates. All previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates. Clowns released Nature/Nurture in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 04Jive BarAdelaide, AU (without C.O.F.F.I.N)
Dec 10CrowbarSydney, AU
Dec 18Coolangatta HotelGold Coast, AU
Dec 19Eleven Dive BarSunshine Coast, AU
Feb 10Corner HotelMelbourne, AU
Feb 13Barwon ClubGeelong, AU
Apr 02Halloween HysteriaBrisbane, AU (without C.O.F.F.I.N)